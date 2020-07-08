US Aircraft Carriers Nimitz, Reagan Practice 'Strike Scenarios' in South China Sea - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Hundreds of aircraft launched from two US carriers in the South China Sea this week are participating in an around-the-clock drill to support free navigation in the disputed waterway, the Navy said in a press release.

"[The drills] included air defense exercises, tactical maneuvering drills, simulated long-range maritime strike scenarios, and coordinated air and surface exercises to maintain combat readiness and maritime superiority," the release said on Tuesday.

The Navy explained in the release that Carrier Air Wing 5, embarked aboard Ronald Reagan, and Carrier Air Wing -17, embarked aboard Nimitz, launched and recovered hundreds of aircraft daily, continually operating around-the-clock.

Together, the strike force was able to extend the reach of air superiority, and provide greater security throughout the region, the release said.

"Our operations reinforce the rights, freedoms, and lawful use of the sea and airspace guaranteed by international law," Carrier Air Wing 17 Commander Capt. Todd Cimicata said in the release.

The release made no mention of China's claim to own the entire South China Sea, while saying the US Navy frequently conducts maritime exercises in the South China Sea.