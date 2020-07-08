UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aircraft Carriers Nimitz, Reagan Practice 'Strike Scenarios' In South China Sea - Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Aircraft Carriers Nimitz, Reagan Practice 'Strike Scenarios' in South China Sea - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Hundreds of aircraft launched from two US carriers in the South China Sea this week are participating in an around-the-clock drill to support free navigation in the disputed waterway, the Navy said in a press release.

"[The drills] included air defense exercises, tactical maneuvering drills, simulated long-range maritime strike scenarios, and coordinated air and surface exercises to maintain combat readiness and maritime superiority," the release said on Tuesday.

The Navy explained in the release that Carrier Air Wing 5, embarked aboard Ronald Reagan, and Carrier Air Wing -17, embarked aboard Nimitz, launched and recovered hundreds of aircraft daily, continually operating around-the-clock.

Together, the strike force was able to extend the reach of air superiority, and provide greater security throughout the region, the release said.

"Our operations reinforce the rights, freedoms, and lawful use of the sea and airspace guaranteed by international law," Carrier Air Wing 17 Commander Capt. Todd Cimicata said in the release.

The release made no mention of China's claim to own the entire South China Sea, while saying the US Navy frequently conducts maritime exercises in the South China Sea.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

36 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.