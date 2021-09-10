US Aircraft Carrying Evacuees From Afghanistan Lands in Qatar - White House

A US charter flight carrying American citizens and legal permanent residents out of Kabul, Afghanistan, has landed in Qatar, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A US charter flight carrying American citizens and legal permanent residents out of Kabul, Afghanistan, has landed in Qatar, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, the United States government facilitated the departure of US citizens and lawful permanent residents on a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Hamid Karzai International Airport," the White House said in a press release. "We can confirm that flight has safely landed in Qatar."