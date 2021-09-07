UrduPoint.com

US Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close To Taiwan - Think Tank

Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:19 PM

The United States deployed four reconnaissance planes and one unmanned aircraft over the South China Sea near Taiwan on Tuesday, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a Chinese think tank, said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The United States deployed four reconnaissance planes and one unmanned aircraft over the South China Sea near Taiwan on Tuesday, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a Chinese think tank, said.

In late August, Beijing criticized Washington for allegedly undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after two US warships passed through.

"Up to five US reconnaissance aircraft were spotted over the #SouthChinaSea Sep 7, a day after USS Carl Vinson entered the region.

USAF: E-8C #AE1492, RC-135W #AE01CC. USN: MQ-4C #AE5C76, 2*P-8As #AE67A2 #AE67DD," the SCSPI tweeted.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

The US does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, but has informal relations with the island.

