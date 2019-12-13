UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aircraft Maintenance Firm Violated Terror-Related Sanctions Over Iran Ties - Treasury

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Aircraft Maintenance Firm Violated Terror-Related Sanctions Over Iran Ties - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Aero Sky Aircraft Maintenance would have been subject to stiff monetary penalties for contracting with Iran's Mahan Air if the Texas-based company had not first gone out of business, according to a finding by the US Treasury Department.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a Finding of Violation to Aero Sky Aircraft Maintenance, Inc. ("Aero Sky"), a Texas company located in San Antonio, that negotiated and entered into a contract and contingent contract with Mahan Air in violation of the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 594 (GTSR)," the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Aero Sky was initially sanctioned following a the December 19, 2016 signing of a deal to provide services to Mahan Air and two other parties, the release said.

However, Aero Sky subsequently entered into bankruptcy proceedings and has since dissolved, release pointed out.

"But for Aero's Sky dissolution, OFAC believes the facts presented in this matter would have justified a strong civil monetary penalty," the release said.

The Treasury Department sanctioned Mahan Air as early as in 2011 for providing financial, material or technological support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps- Quds Force.

Earlier this week, the Treasury Department extended sanctions to three of Mahan's general sales agents in markets across the middle East and Asia.

Related Topics

Business Iran Company San Antonio Middle East December 2016 Market Asia

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

4 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

4 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

3 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.