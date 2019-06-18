US Aircraft Maker Boeing Receives No Orders on 1st Day of Paris Air Show - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US aircraft maker Boeing did not announce any new orders for its aircraft on the first day of the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, while its European competitor Airbus reported orders and options for 123 aircraft on Monday, the CNBC broadcaster reported.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg told the broadcaster that there would be no task to collect as many orders as possible at this air show. According to the top manager, his company now aims to convince customers and suppliers that Boeing is making progress on the issue of returning its troubled 737 MAX to the air.

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed within six months of each other ” the first in Indonesia in October 2018 and the second in Ethiopia in March this year. After the second tragedy, world aviation authorities and carriers either suspended flights of all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them.

The investigations into the incidents are underway, but experts say the aircraft's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System is the reason for the crashes. Boeing said it was addressing these issues and had updated the pilot training program.