Open Menu

US Airdrops Aid To Gaza For Third Time In Week: Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM

US airdrops aid to Gaza for third time in week: military

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) American C-130 cargo planes airdropped aid to Gaza on Thursday, the US military said, its third joint operation with Jordan to deliver assistance in less than a week.

US officials say the drops are aimed at supplementing the insufficient supply of aid being brought in by ground to Gaza, but the amount of food provided by air is only enough to feed a tiny fraction of the people in need in the coastal territory, which has been devastated by months of conflict.

"US C-130s dropped over 38,000 meals, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza, to enable civilian access to critical aid," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

"The combined, joint operation included US Air Force and Jordanian C-130 aircraft and US Army soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies," CENTCOM said.

"These airdrops are part of a sustained effort and we continue to plan follow on aerial deliveries," it added.

The United States launched its first airdrop of food into Gaza on Saturday and conducted its second on Tuesday.

Gaza has faced relentless bombardment by Israel since Hamas launched a cross-border attack on October 7 that resulted in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory operations in Hamas-controlled Gaza has killed more than 30,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

The amount of aid brought into Gaza by truck has plummeted during nearly five months of war, and Gazans are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicine.

wd/bgs

Related Topics

Attack Army Israel Water Social Media Gaza United States October Women

Recent Stories

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

2 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

2 hours ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

2 hours ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

2 hours ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

2 hours ago
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

2 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

2 hours ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

2 hours ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

2 hours ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefir ..

Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From World