US Airline Agency Enlists FBI To Prosecute Unruly Passengers, Seeks Penalties In 227 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:28 PM

The FBI will investigate the most egregious incidents among 227 cases of unruly airline passengers for possible criminal prosecution, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday

"As of Nov. 4, the FAA has initiated enforcement action in 227 cases. Where the evidence supports criminal review, the FAA refers the cases to the FBI," the agency said in a press release. "The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI are committed to prioritizing the review of the cases referred by the FAA and initiating criminal prosecution where appropriate.

Potential prosecution adds another layer of punishment to FAA imposed fines of up to $37,000 for any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members. Recent legislation increased the maximum civil penalty from $25,000, amid a surge in incidents, the FAA said in a separate website.

The website said the FAA has received 5,033 unruly passenger reports and reports of 3,642 incidents involving face masks, which are required during the COVID-19 pandemic. The FAA has initiated investigations of 950 incidents, of which 227 cases have been targeted for enforcement.

