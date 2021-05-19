UrduPoint.com
US Airline Cargo Loads Surge 9% in March From Prior Year - Transportation Dept.

US airlines carried 9 percent more cargo by weight in March 2021 than in March 2020, the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US airlines carried 9 percent more cargo by weight in March 2021 than in March 2020, the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Tuesday.

"The rise was fueled by gains of nearly 4 percent in domestic cargo and 24percent% in international cargo, according to data filed... by 12 of the leading US cargo airlines. March 2020 was the first month in which the pandemic started affecting air cargo totals," the BTS said in a press release.

The 12 airlines carry 95 percent of the total cargo by weight transported on US airlines.

Cargo data consists of freight and mail carried within the United States and between the United States and foreign points, the release said.

The latest cargo data coincides with a fledgling turnaround for US airlines, which have begun recalling pilots and other furloughed employees, while scheduling hundreds of additional flights amid an anticipated surge in leisure travel this summer due to pent up demand after a year of coronavirus lockdowns, according to media reports.

The BTS is a component of the US Department of Transportation.

