US Airline Employment Remains 3.2% Below Pre-Pandemic Level - Transportation Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:23 PM

US airlines employed a total of 718,407 workers in August, a 0.3% increase from July, but 3.2% fewer than in pre-pandemic August 2019, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US airlines employed a total of 718,407 workers in August, a 0.3% increase from July, but 3.2% fewer than in pre-pandemic August 2019, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Thursday.

"The August industry numbers consist of 613,657 full-time and 104,750 part-time workers, an increase from July of 5,238 full-time and a decrease of 2,784 part-time workers," BTS said in a press release.

As of August, the largest passenger airlines are operating with 63,341 fewer employees than at the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.

Among the biggest US carriers, United Airlines has dropped 20,025 workers, Delta Air Lines 14,896, and American Airlines 9,820 during the pandemic.

However major cargo airlines are operating with 21,761 more employees, with Federal Express having added 20,630 workers.

Major US airlines have said travel demand is dipping because of the delta variant.

