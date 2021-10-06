US Airline Fuel Use Drops in August, Remains 20% Below Pre-Pandemic Level- Transport Dept.

Fuel consumed by US airlines fell nearly 2 percent in August from the previous month while remaining 20 percent below August 2019 levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Fuel consumed by US airlines fell nearly 2 percent in August from the previous month while remaining 20 percent below August 2019 levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Wednesday.

"US airlines used 1.32 billion gallons of fuel in August, 1.9% less fuel than in July 2021 and 20.1% less than in pre-pandemic August 2019. The cost per gallon of fuel ($1.97) was down slightly from July ($1.99)," BTS said in a press release.

US Airlines have reported a partial recovery from pandemic-induced lows, indicated by the 447 million gallons of fuel use reported by BTS in April 2020.

business travel remains depressed, however the availability of vaccines has helped revive leisure travel, the release said.

The coronavirus Delta variant has forced carriers to scale back expectations for the fourth quarter, although industry officials note that the latest surge in COVID-19 cases has had a smaller impact that during previous spikes, according to media reports.