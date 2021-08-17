US Airline Passengers Surge 304% in June Compared to Same Month in 2020 - BTS

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US airlines reported a 304 percent increase in passengers in June over the same month in 2020, when much of the United States remained locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics said on Tuesday.

"US airlines carried 304 percent more scheduled service passengers in June 2021 than in June 2020 (preliminary), according to data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) by 21 airlines that carry more than 90 percent of passengers," the BTS said in a press release.

Despite the increase, passenger traffic remained 21 percent below pre-pandemic levels in June of 2019, the release added.

With the easing of many restrictions, airlines have reported a surge in leisure and vacation travel that is widely attributed to pent-up demand by people unable to fly due to the pandemic. At the same time, airlines say they have yet to see a recovery in business-related travel.

