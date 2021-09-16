UrduPoint.com

US Airline Passengers Triple In July From Prior Year - Transportation Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 10:09 PM

US airlines carried 207 percent more travelers in July than in July 2020, but passenger loads remained 15 percent below levels in pre-pandemic July 2019, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US airlines carried 207 percent more travelers in July than in July 2020, but passenger loads remained 15 percent below levels in pre-pandemic July 2019, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Thursday.

"The large airlines carried 73.4 million passengers in July 2021 (preliminary), compared to 23.

9 million passengers in July 2020, which was the lowest monthly total in BTS records dating back to 1974," a press release explaining the poll said.

Data in monthly BTS reports is compiled from 24 US airlines that carry more than 90 percent of all passengers, the release said.

The impact of the novel coronavirus Delta variant did not become obvious until late July, when daily cases began approaching 100,000, compared with less than 20,000 at the beginning of the month, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

