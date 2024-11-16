US Airline Says Plane Apparently Hit By Gunfire On Dallas Runway
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Southwest Airlines said one of its planes was apparently hit by gunfire while preparing for takeoff at an airport in the US city of Dallas on Friday.
The plane "taxied safely back to the terminal at Dallas love Field after a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck", the airline said in a statement.
The incident happened as the crew was preparing for takeoff, it said.
No one was injured and the plane has been removed from service, the airline added.
The incident happened at around 8:30 pm Friday (0230 GMT Saturday), with the flight headed from Dallas, Texas to Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Southwest Airlines flight was taxiing for takeoff when it was "reportedly struck by gunfire near the cockpit".
The plane returned to the gate where passengers disembarked the Boeing 737-800, it added in a statement.
bur-ecl/sn
BOEING
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From World
-
Philippines warns of 'potentially catastrophic' Super Typhoon Man-yi32 minutes ago
-
Georgia's poll body confirms ruling party's contested vote win42 minutes ago
-
Gabon votes on new constitution hailed by junta as 'turning point'1 hour ago
-
Georgia's poll body confirms ruling party's win in controversial vote2 hours ago
-
Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to US, Greater NY Chamber of Commerce chief discuss boosting trade, investment2 hours ago
-
Jake Paul: multi-millionaire YouTuber-turned-boxer3 hours ago
-
Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return4 hours ago
-
Bereaved mother presses UN over Mexico femicides4 hours ago
-
Big Bang: Trump and Musk could redefine US space strategy4 hours ago
-
Revolution over but more protests than ever in Bangladesh4 hours ago
-
Davis, James spark Lakers over Spurs while Cavs stay perfect4 hours ago