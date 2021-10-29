(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) American airlines have urged the US government to secure extra Russian overflights in the near future, Airlines for America, a trade group representing major US air carriers, told Sputnik on Friday.

"A4A appreciates the U.S. government's efforts to secure approvals of Russian overflights for the upcoming winter season on behalf of U.S. airlines," Carter Yang, Managing Director, Industry Communications at Airlines for America, said. "A4A underscores the importance of the U.S. government securing additional Russian overflights for U.

S. airlines in the near term."

On Thursday, Reuters reported that the trade group A4A had asked the State Department to "act urgently" to address the needs of airlines to secure rights to overfly Russian airspace. The State Department reportedly confirmed receiving the appeal and said that "Russia approved U.S. carriers' applications for overflights last week," adding that it continues to engage with the Russian authorities to "secure expanded air services opportunities for U.S. carriers."