US Airlines Cancel Some 1,500 Flights in Florida Due to Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) About 1,500 flights scheduled to service in the US state of Florida have been canceled on Tuesday because of Hurricane Dorian, open data revealed.

The cancellations have affected operation at airports in the cities of Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was designated in the highest possible Category 5 with maximum sustained winds reaching 185 miles per hour

The hurricane unleashed heavy rains and wind gusts across the Bahamas on Monday, affecting some 13,000 buildings and killing at least five people.

Dorian has since been downgraded to Category 3 hurricane and currently remains at standstill off the Grand Bahama island.