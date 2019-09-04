UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines Cancel Some 1,500 Flights In Florida Due To Hurricane Dorian

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Airlines Cancel Some 1,500 Flights in Florida Due to Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) About 1,500 flights scheduled to service in the US state of Florida have been canceled on Tuesday because of Hurricane Dorian, open data revealed.

An estimated 1,500 flights to or from Florida have been canceled as a precaution due to Hurricane Dorian, open data on FlightAware.com revealed.

The cancellations have affected  operation at airports in the cities of Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was designated in the highest possible Category 5 with  maximum sustained winds reaching 185 miles per hour

The hurricane unleashed heavy rains and wind gusts across the Bahamas on Monday,  affecting some 13,000 buildings and killing at least five people.

Dorian has since been downgraded to Category 3 hurricane and currently remains at standstill off the Grand Bahama island.

Related Topics

Fort Lauderdale Orlando Miami Florida Bahamas Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

3 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

3 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

3 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.