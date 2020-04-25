UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines Have Received $12bln In Aid So Far: Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

US airlines have received $12bln in aid so far: Treasury

The Trump administration said Saturday that it has disbursed $12.4 billion to 93 air carriers to help them preserve jobs as the sector struggles to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Trump administration said Saturday that it has disbursed $12.4 billion to 93 air carriers to help them preserve jobs as the sector struggles to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said it would "continue to make additional payments on a rolling basis." The aviation sector has been struck with devastating force by the pandemic, which is keeping travelers at home, forcing airlines around the world to cancel thousands of flights.

Cargo air carriers are also suffering.

The Treasury statement added that those carriers that "receive $50 million or less of payroll support and contractors that receive $37.5 million or less of payroll support will not be required to provide financial instruments" in exchange for the aid.

The Trump administration and the largest US air companies had reached agreement in principle in mid-April on a plan aimed at helping them avoid bankruptcies and massive layoffs in an industry that employs more than 750,000 people in the United States.

While the Treasury has not revealed the terms of the agreement, knowledgeable sources said it calls for the Federal government -- in exchange for its financial aid -- to receive "warrants," financial products that can be converted into shares. That would potentially make the state a minority shareholder in dozens of participating air companies.

The Treasury is responsible for allocating the $2.2 trillion in emergency aid agreed on by Congress and signed by the president in late March.

But the administration hopes to avoid any suggestion of favoritism or of doling out billions without accountability.

The administration thus announced on Thursday a tightening of conditions for aid to small- and medium-sized businesses to prevent larger groups -- with greater political clout -- from unfairly benefiting, as happened with a first tranche of $349 billion.

Related Topics

World Exchange Minority Trump United States March Congress From Government Agreement Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

France registers 369 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 ho ..

1 minute ago

Embraer accuses Boeing of 'wrongfully' terminating ..

2 minutes ago

Singing Italians celebrate WWII liberation at wind ..

2 minutes ago

President visits Rawalpindi mosques, reviews preca ..

2 minutes ago

369 more COVID-19 deaths in France in 24 hours: he ..

12 minutes ago

Modi butcher martyred nine more Kashmiri's in IOK

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.