UrduPoint.com

US Airlines May Face Commercial Pilots, Mechanics Shortages In Coming Years - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 03:40 AM

US Airlines May Face Commercial Pilots, Mechanics Shortages in Coming Years - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Although the number of pilots available for commercial operations has grown in recent years in the United States, airlines may face a significant shortage of qualified and skilled pilots as well as mechanics in the future, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a new report.

"...(W)hile the number of pilots has grown in recent years, there may not be enough of them to meet airlines' needs in the future," the report said on Wednesday. "There also may not be enough mechanics to maintain airplanes."

Based on Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) forecasts and pilot certification data, the number of available and qualified pilots under the current mandatory retirement age of 65 may increase over the next 20 years, the report acknowledged.

"However, the extent to which projected supply would exceed or fall short of the industry's demand for pilots is unknown given uncertainties surrounding future demand. Publicly available data on hiring, employment, and wages indicate strong current demand for pilots," the GAO said.

Meeting that demand has been particularly difficult for regional airlines that serve smaller communities and have, according to them, affected their operations, the report advised.

Related Topics

Shortage Gao United States May Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

3 hours ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

4 hours ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

4 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

4 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.