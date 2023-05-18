US Airlines May Face Commercial Pilots, Mechanics Shortages in Coming Years - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Although the number of pilots available for commercial operations has grown in recent years in the United States, airlines may face a significant shortage of qualified and skilled pilots as well as mechanics in the future, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a new report.

"...(W)hile the number of pilots has grown in recent years, there may not be enough of them to meet airlines' needs in the future," the report said on Wednesday. "There also may not be enough mechanics to maintain airplanes."

Based on Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) forecasts and pilot certification data, the number of available and qualified pilots under the current mandatory retirement age of 65 may increase over the next 20 years, the report acknowledged.

"However, the extent to which projected supply would exceed or fall short of the industry's demand for pilots is unknown given uncertainties surrounding future demand. Publicly available data on hiring, employment, and wages indicate strong current demand for pilots," the GAO said.

Meeting that demand has been particularly difficult for regional airlines that serve smaller communities and have, according to them, affected their operations, the report advised.