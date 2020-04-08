UrduPoint.com
US Airlines Need To Work With State Dept. To Get Stranded Americans Home - Congressmen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

US Airlines Need to Work With State Dept. to Get Stranded Americans Home - Congressmen

The three largest US airlines must work closely with the Department of State in an expanded effort to return Americans stranded overseas by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis to the United States, Congressmen Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul wrote in a letter to the CEOs of American, Delta and United airlines on Wednesday

"[W]e urge you, as leaders of America's airline industry, to participate to the fullest extent possible in additional repatriation efforts which the State Department is organizing," the congressmen wrote.

Engel and McCaul pointed out in the letter that there is a possibility of additional border closures or travel restrictions around the world.

"[H]owever, there is still much work to be done," the lawmakers said.

Congress has approved $25 billion in aid for the US airline industry, which has been critically hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Friday, the major airlines appealed for a tranche of the aid to pay their workers but it has yet to arrive, according to media reports.

