US Airlines Operated 517,000 Flights in May, 76% of Pre-Covid Level - Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The total number of flights operated by US air carriers in May was 517,709, times more than a year ago and 24 percent below the pre-pandemic level in 2019, consumer data from the Transportation Department said on Friday.

"The total number of flights operated in May 2021 has reached 76 percent of pre-pandemic levels with 517,709 flights operated in May 2021 and 680,165 flights operated in May 2019. Flights operated in May 2021 (517,709) were more than double the flights operated in May 2020 (180,151)," the Transportation Department said in a press release.

Out of the total number of flights in May, 520,059 were operated and 2,350, or 0.5 percent, were cancelled with 86.2 percent of flights arriving on-time. Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines showed the best on-time arrival rates in May, the release said.

Compared to last month's data there were 8.2 percent less flight cancellations and nearly 10 percent more flights operated.