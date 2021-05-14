UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines Record Pandemic's First Yearly Passenger Increase In March - Transport Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Airlines Record Pandemic's First Yearly Passenger Increase in March - Transport Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US airlines carried almost 10 percent more passengers in March 2021 compared to March a year earlier, the first increase since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics said on Thursday.

"The reporting airlines carried 42.6 million passengers in March 2021 (preliminary), compared to 38.9 million passengers in March 2020. The systemwide increase was driven by a 14% increase in the number of domestic passengers (39.2M). Over the same period, the number of international passengers (3.4M) declined by 26%, the smallest year-over-year decline since February 2020," a press release from the bureau read.

March 2020 marked the first month in which airline travel was reduced by COVID-19, with total passengers - domestic and international - falling 47 percent from pre-pandemic March 2019, the release added.

The US airlines have reported noticeable increases in leisure travel, although business travel remains depressed as well as international travel, due to COVID-19 restrictions blocking entry into some countries with other nations requiring quarantine periods for arriving travelers.

Related Topics

Business Same February March 2019 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

5 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

7 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

7 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.