UrduPoint.com

US Airlines Report Profits First Time Since Onset Of Pandemic - Transportation Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:25 PM

US Airlines Report Profits First Time Since Onset of Pandemic - Transportation Dept.

US passenger airlines reported a $1 billion after tax profit in the April-June quarter, despite a pre-tax operating loss of $3.6 billion, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US passenger airlines reported a $1 billion after tax profit in the April-June quarter, despite a pre-tax operating loss of $3.6 billion, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said on Wednesday.

"The second-quarter results represent the first quarterly profit since the fourth quarter of 2019, the last quarter before the COVID-19 pandemic began," BTS said in a press release.

Domestic operations for 24 US airlines yielded an after tax profit of $1.8 billion in the second quarter compared with a $9 billion loss in the same quarter of 2020.

International operations, which includes 19 US airlines, produced a $773.

8 million second quarter loss, an improvement from a $2.1 shortfall in the second quarter of 2020.

The report predated the summer spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, and subsequent industry warnings of losses from a subsequent plunge in bookings.

In a regulatory filing cited by US media earlier this month, United Airlines said that it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter and announced reductions to its flight capacity following weak August bookings.

Other industry giants, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, also lowered their revenue expectations, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Same August 2019 2020 Media From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Moscow Calls on Parties on Korean Peninsula to Eng ..

Moscow Calls on Parties on Korean Peninsula to Engage in Dialogue, De-Escalate

2 minutes ago
 President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation la ..

President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation lauds neat organisation of 5th J ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE’s first global savings club launched

UAE’s first global savings club launched

12 minutes ago
 UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Miss ..

UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Mission in CAR - Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 Estonia to Borrow 10,000 COVID-19 Janssen Vaccine ..

Estonia to Borrow 10,000 COVID-19 Janssen Vaccine Doses From Spain - Health Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Says Concerned by Latest Developments on Korean ..

UN Says Concerned by Latest Developments on Korean Peninsula, Urges Diplomatic E ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.