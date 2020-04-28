UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines Rescued Due To COVID-19 To Face Restrictions On Compensation - Mnuchin

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:58 PM

US Airlines Rescued Due to COVID-19 to Face Restrictions on Compensation - Mnuchin

US airlines that get bailed out by the federal government amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will face restrictions on compensation and share buybacks, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US airlines that get bailed out by the Federal government amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will face restrictions on compensation and share buybacks, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"If we're making direct loans to airlines, there are restrictions on compensation and share buybacks," Mnuchin said. "We think that's the appropriate thing to do."

Last week, the Treasury Department said it had approved a COVID-19 rescue package for the US airline industry in the amount of $25 billion.

The six largest US airlines - American Airlines Group, United Airlines Holdings, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp.

and Alaska Airlines - as well as four smaller carriers accepted the support, the Treasury Department said.

Major airlines will receive 70 percent of the funds for payroll in cash assistance that will not need to be paid back, while smaller carriers receiving $100 million or less will not need to repay any funds.

While the collapse in air passenger travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left most US airlines in dire straits, the industry has been criticized for spending billions on stock buybacks and elevated executive compensation in recent years, when some of its funds could have been left in reserve for emergency situations.

Related Topics

Government Industry Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

44 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority discards unhealthy vegetable ..

59 seconds ago

Spain PM sets out virus lockdown rollback

1 minute ago

Over 30% of New York City Residents Test Positive ..

1 minute ago

Ulema urged to augment public awareness for social ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.