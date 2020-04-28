US Airlines Rescued Due to COVID-19 to Face Restrictions on Compensation - Mnuchin

US airlines that get bailed out by the federal government amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will face restrictions on compensation and share buybacks, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US airlines that get bailed out by the Federal government amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will face restrictions on compensation and share buybacks, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"If we're making direct loans to airlines, there are restrictions on compensation and share buybacks," Mnuchin said. "We think that's the appropriate thing to do."

Last week, the Treasury Department said it had approved a COVID-19 rescue package for the US airline industry in the amount of $25 billion.

The six largest US airlines - American Airlines Group, United Airlines Holdings, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp.

and Alaska Airlines - as well as four smaller carriers accepted the support, the Treasury Department said.

Major airlines will receive 70 percent of the funds for payroll in cash assistance that will not need to be paid back, while smaller carriers receiving $100 million or less will not need to repay any funds.

While the collapse in air passenger travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left most US airlines in dire straits, the industry has been criticized for spending billions on stock buybacks and elevated executive compensation in recent years, when some of its funds could have been left in reserve for emergency situations.