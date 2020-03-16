US Airlines Seek Federal Grants to Cover Over $50Bln in Coronavirus Losses - Trade Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US airlines will need Federal government assistance to recover from as much as $53 billion in losses caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a trade group said in a statement on Monday.

"Carriers have seen a dramatic decline in demand, which is getting worse by the day," Airlines for America said in the statement.

The group asked that the US government provide grants, loans and tax relief to cover losses to the industry that could amount to more than $50 billion by the end of the year.