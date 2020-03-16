UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airlines Seek Federal Grants To Cover Over $50Bln In Coronavirus Losses - Trade Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Airlines Seek Federal Grants to Cover Over $50Bln in Coronavirus Losses - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US airlines will need Federal government assistance to recover from as much as $53 billion in losses caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a trade group said in a statement on Monday.

"Carriers have seen a dramatic decline in demand, which is getting worse by the day," Airlines for America said in the statement.

The group asked that the US government provide grants, loans and tax relief to cover losses to the industry that could amount to more than $50 billion by the end of the year.

Related Topics

From Government Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

51 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

1 hour ago

NY National Guard to Look for Facilities to Use as ..

58 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

1 hour ago

Murad Ali Shah directs Commissioner Sukkur to make ..

1 minute ago

Inexpensive electricity govt's priority: Energy Mi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.