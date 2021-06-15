US Airlines Trim Losses to $4.2Bln in Q1 21 on Resurgent Domestic Travel - Transport Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US passenger airlines reported a net loss of $4.2 billion after taxes in the first quarter of 2021, down from a $7 billion shortfall in the final three months of 2020, the Transportation Department said (DOT) on Tuesday.

"While these first-quarter losses are the fifth consecutive quarterly losses, the extent of the losses is narrowing," a DOT press release said. "The first-quarter after-tax net loss of $4.2 billion was reduced from the fourth-quarter loss of $7.0 billion."

The improvement in US airline balance sheets was confined to domestic operations, with an after-tax net loss of $2.

4 billion, less than half of the $5.7 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020, the release said.

Lately, US domestic airlines have reported a surge in leisure travel attributed to pent-up demand unleashed by an end to many pandemic restrictions as vaccination coverage expands.

At the same time, first-quarter net US airline losses from international travel swelled to $1.8 billion in the first quarter, up from $1.2 billion in the final quarter of 2020, according to the release.