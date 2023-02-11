US Airlines Urge Regulators to Extend 5G Retrofit Deadline - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Major US airlines asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to extend a retrofit deadline for ensuring planes are not vulnerable to 5G interference, Reuters reported Friday, citing a letter from a trade association.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, asked to extend the February deadline until June "to reflect technical realities and the continued safe operation of many aircraft," the report added.

A number of aircraft, the group warned, will not be modified on time and if grounded would severely limit operations and lead to delays and canceled flights, according to the report.

To this point, airplanes were banned from flying near 5G C-Band wireless transmitters unless the FAA approved them.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated that the retrofit could cost the industry at least $637 million.