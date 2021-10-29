UrduPoint.com

Fri 29th October 2021

US Airlines Urge State Dept. to Secure Rights to Overfly Russian Airspace - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A number of US airlines have appealed to the State Department to take urgent action to secure their rights to overfly Russian airspace, media reported.

Airlines for America trade group, which represents such airlines as American Airlines, Delta Airlines, FedEx Corp, and United Parcel Service, has asked the State Department to take an immediate action to address the needs of airlines to safeguard rights to overfly Russian airspace, Reuters reported citing a letter on Thursday.

In a letter, dated October 14, the group requested US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to intervene, according to the report.

"Many US airlines urgently need additional rights to overfly Russian airspace to meet market demands," the letter said as cited by Reuters.

The group warned that without additional rights US airlines will have to operate on alternate which will lead to time penalties, technical stops, excess CO2 emissions ad well as loss of historic slot rights, according to Reuters.

