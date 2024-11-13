US Airman Who Leaked Classified Documents Jailed For 15 Years: Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The US airman who admitted to leaking a trove of classified Pentagon documents was jailed for 15 years on Tuesday, US media reported.
Jack Teixeira orchestrated the most damaging leak of classified information in a decade while serving as an IT specialist with the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
He posted highly sensitive documents on the social media platform Discord, from which they spread across the internet.
"I wanted to say that I'm sorry for all of the harm that I've brought and that I've caused, and that I don't think I can really sum up how contrite I am," Teixeira told the court ahead of sentencing, The Boston Globe reported.
Teixeira, whose family members were in court for the sentencing, was arrested in April 2023 and pleaded guilty in March this year to six Federal counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.
Because he was on active duty at the time of the offenses, he was subject to both federal law and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
He will now face a military trial.
The documents leaked by Teixeira pointed to US concern over Ukraine's military capacity against invading Russian forces, and also showed Washington had apparently spied on allies Israel and South Korea, among other sensitive details.
It was the biggest such breach since the 2013 dump of National Security Agency documents by Edward Snowden, and raised serious questions about access by Teixeira and other junior staffers to high-level secrets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs
Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks
NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety
Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes
Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day
OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..
Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day
PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..
More Stories From World
-
Chile's 'transplant' footballers champion organ donation5 minutes ago
-
Trump shapes team ahead of White House return14 minutes ago
-
Divisions on show as EU top team faces grilling15 minutes ago
-
UK writer Samantha Harvey wins 2024 Booker Prize25 minutes ago
-
Trump presidency raises fresh conflict of interest concerns35 minutes ago
-
Blinken in Brussels as Trump win raises alarm over Ukraine1 hour ago
-
7-Eleven owner considers going private to avoid foreign buyout: reports2 hours ago
-
US bans flights to Haiti after three jetliners hit by gunfire2 hours ago
-
Indonesia go Dutch in pursuit of World Cup dreams2 hours ago
-
Barcelona blitz St Poelten in Women's Champions League2 hours ago
-
Sinner turns aside Fritz to close in on ATP Finals last four3 hours ago
-
US bans flights to Haiti as gang violence rages9 hours ago