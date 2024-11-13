Open Menu

US Airman Who Leaked Classified Documents Jailed For 15 Years: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM

US airman who leaked classified documents jailed for 15 years: media

Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The US airman who admitted to leaking a trove of classified Pentagon documents was jailed for 15 years on Tuesday, US media reported.

Jack Teixeira orchestrated the most damaging leak of classified information in a decade while serving as an IT specialist with the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

He posted highly sensitive documents on the social media platform Discord, from which they spread across the internet.

"I wanted to say that I'm sorry for all of the harm that I've brought and that I've caused, and that I don't think I can really sum up how contrite I am," Teixeira told the court ahead of sentencing, The Boston Globe reported.

Teixeira, whose family members were in court for the sentencing, was arrested in April 2023 and pleaded guilty in March this year to six Federal counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

Because he was on active duty at the time of the offenses, he was subject to both federal law and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

He will now face a military trial.

The documents leaked by Teixeira pointed to US concern over Ukraine's military capacity against invading Russian forces, and also showed Washington had apparently spied on allies Israel and South Korea, among other sensitive details.

It was the biggest such breach since the 2013 dump of National Security Agency documents by Edward Snowden, and raised serious questions about access by Teixeira and other junior staffers to high-level secrets.

Related Topics

Internet Israel Ukraine Russia Washington Social Media Pentagon Boston South Korea March April Family Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

11 hours ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

11 hours ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

11 hours ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

11 hours ago
Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

12 hours ago
 OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocid ..

OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon

12 hours ago
 Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop ..

Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..

12 hours ago
 Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's I ..

Policy Embassy in Islamabad celebrates country's Independence Day

12 hours ago
 PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound ca ..

PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana

12 hours ago
 Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media ..

Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World