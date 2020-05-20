US Airmen Transport Ventilators to Maryland in First Leg of Trip to Russia - Air Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US military aircraft on Wednesday transported 50 ventilators from California to Maryland in the first leg of a mission trip to deliver medical aid to Russia for treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the 315th Airlift Wing said in a statement.

"A Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina C-17 Globemaster III, today, picked up 50 USAID-provided ventilators at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. and delivered them to Dover Air Force Base, Maryland," the statement said. "The mission is the first leg of a USAID mission to deliver 200 ventilators this month to Moscow."

The US government announced it will deliver 200 ventilators to Russia by military aircraft as per the request of President Vladimir Putin.

The US Embassy in Moscow said the first shipment of 50 ventilators was scheduled for Wednesday, while another shipment of 150 ventilators will be produced and delivered soon thereafter.

"The military is providing transportation to take this important equipment into Russia to help the people of Russia while they battle COVID-19," Lt. Col. Susan Gordon, 701 AS pilot and aircraft commander, said.

In April, Russia assisted the United States fight the novel coronavirus pandemic by sending medical equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks.