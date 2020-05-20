UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airmen Transport Ventilators To Maryland In First Leg Of Trip To Russia - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Airmen Transport Ventilators to Maryland in First Leg of Trip to Russia - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US military aircraft on Wednesday transported 50 ventilators from California to Maryland in the first leg of a mission trip to deliver medical aid to Russia for treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the 315th Airlift Wing said in a statement.

"A Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina C-17 Globemaster III, today, picked up 50 USAID-provided ventilators at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. and delivered them to Dover Air Force Base, Maryland," the statement said. "The mission is the first leg of a USAID mission to deliver 200 ventilators this month to Moscow."

The US government announced it will deliver 200 ventilators to Russia by military aircraft as per the request of President Vladimir Putin.

The US Embassy in Moscow said the first shipment of 50 ventilators was scheduled for Wednesday, while another shipment of 150 ventilators will be produced and delivered soon thereafter.

"The military is providing transportation to take this important equipment into Russia to help the people of Russia while they battle COVID-19," Lt. Col. Susan Gordon, 701 AS pilot and aircraft commander, said.

In April, Russia assisted the United States fight the novel coronavirus pandemic by sending medical equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Dover Charleston United States March April From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

20 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

20 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.