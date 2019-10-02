UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airport Bradley International Closes After Plane Crash, At Least Two Reported Dead

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:22 PM

US Airport Bradley International Closes After Plane Crash, At Least Two Reported Dead

Bradley International Airport in the US state of Connecticut said it has closed after a vintage World War II plane crashed and caused a fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Bradley International Airport in the US state of Connecticut said it has closed after a vintage World War II plane crashed and caused a fire.

"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway.

The airport is closed," the airport announced in a tweet, adding that updates will be provided as information became available.

The airport did not immediately give details on anyone injured, however, the Hartford Courant reported citing unnamed sources that at least two people died and multiple were seriously injured.

The state's airport authority was set to hold a briefing at noon local time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Died Hartford World War Airport

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

8 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

23 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

53 minutes ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

1 hour ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Sultan Al ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.