US Airport Bradley International Closes After Plane Crash, At Least Two Reported Dead

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Bradley International Airport in the US state of Connecticut said it has closed after a vintage World War II plane crashed and caused a fire

"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway.

The airport is closed," the airport announced in a tweet, adding that updates will be provided as information became available.

The airport did not immediately give details on anyone injured, however, the Hartford Courant reported citing unnamed sources that at least two people died and multiple were seriously injured.

The state's airport authority was set to hold a briefing at noon local time (4:00 p.m. GMT).