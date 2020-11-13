US Airport COVID-19 Screening Ineffective, Finds 1 Case Per 85,000 People - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Airport screening measures for COVID-19 proved ineffective, with just one case detected for every 85,000 passengers arriving in the United States, a report by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday.

"Temperature and symptom screening at airports detected few COVID-19 cases and required considerable resources. The observed yield was approximately one identified case per 85,000 travelers screened," the report said.

The report was based on 766,044 passengers arriving in the US from other nations from January 17 through September 13, 2020.

Of 278 persons with observable COVID-19 symptoms such as cough or fever, nine tested positive representing 0.

001% (one per 85,000) of all travelers screened, the report said.

Fourteen additional travelers with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were identified through mechanisms other than airport screening protocols, six flagged by airlines and eight who received positive results from tests taken prior to travel.

The US discontinued the resource-intensive, low-yield screening on September 14 based on CDC recommendations, according to the report.

The report noted that passengers tested within 72 hours of travel would likely reduce the risk of transmission during flights and that post arrival testing could reduce the required quarantine time for some travelers.