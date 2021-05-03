US Airport Passengers Top 1.6Mln in Single Day for First Time Since Pandemic - TSA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The number of passengers screened at US airports topped 1.6 million in a single day for the first time since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced traffic at airports across the country, Transport Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Monday.

"TSA officers screened 1,626,962 people at airport checkpoints yesterday, Sunday, May 2," Farbstein said on Twitter. "It is the first time since the pandemic hit that passenger volume has topped 1.6 million in a single day and the highest checkpoint throughput since March 12, 2020."