US Airport Screenings Dip Below 500,000 First Time In 6 Months Amid Biden Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Daily passenger screening at US airports fell below 500,000 for the first time in six months, the Transportation Security Administration announced via Twitter on Wednesday, as the Biden administration's travel restrictions over the COVID-19 came into effect.

"@TSA officers screened 468,933 people at airport checkpoints across the country yesterday, Tuesday," TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet. "The last time checkpoint volume fell below 500,000 was six months ago, on July 4, 2020, when 466,669 people were screened nationwide.

"

The TSA also said Tuesday's numbers were less than a third of the year-ago pre-pandemic screening of 1,643,435 passengers at US airport checkpoints.

The Biden administration this week extended an entry ban on travelers from Brazil, the UK and Europe while adding South Africa amid concerns over new virus mutations. Travelers, including US citizens, also must show proof of a negative Covid test before boarding flights to the United States.

