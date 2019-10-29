UrduPoint.com
US Airport Security Fails To Monitor Screening Equipment Effectiveness - Audit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) needs to continuously monitor the effectiveness of security screening equipment at airports because performance tends to deteriorate over time, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Tuesday.

"GAO found that TSA does not ensure that screening technologies continue to meet detection requirements after they have been deployed to airports," the report said.

The TSA uses certification - a step in the test and evaluation process - to confirm that technologies meet detection requirements before they are deployed to airports, and calibration of the technologies to confirm that technologies are at least minimally operational while in use at airports, the report explained.

"While these processes serve important purposes, performance can degrade over time," the report said.

The report recommended that TSA develop a program to continuously monitor screening equipment effectiveness.

In addition, the report urged TSA to work with airlines in overseas airports to standardize security measures.

The report also recommended that TSA, which reviews and issues new security rules quarterly, develop methods to gauge the effectiveness of the each new procedure.

