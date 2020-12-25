UrduPoint.com
US Airports Screen Almost 1.2Mln Passengers Wednesday Despite COVID-19 Outbreak - TSA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) US airports screened nearly 1.2 million passengers in a single day as Americans shrug off coronavirus fears to embark on pre-Christmas travels, according to the Transportation Security Administration data released on Thursday.

"TSA screened 1,191,123 individuals at airport checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Wednesday, Dec. 23," a TSA spokesperson said in a tweet.

The figure is the highest since March 16, when 1,257,823 people passed through airport checkpoints. It surpassed the previous record for pandemic travel set on Sunday after Thanksgiving, when TSA officers screened 1.

17 million people.

Travelers throughout the country defy health experts' recommendations to stay at home for holidays and reduce unnecessary contacts amid the disease spike.

Daily totals are still about 60 percent lower than last year's numbers, but constitute a "dramatic" recovery of air travel from the pandemic-induced slump in demand, which pushed screening figures to as low as 87,000 in a single day in April.

