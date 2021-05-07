US Airports Screen Highest Number of Passengers Since Pandemic - Transportation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US airports screened a record 1.64 million passengers on Thursday, the highest number of passengers on a single day since the start of the pandemic, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Friday.

"TSA screened 1,644,050 people at security checkpoints yesterday, Thursday, May 6," Farbstein said. "It's the highest checkpoint throughput since the start of the pandemic.

"

Farbstein noted that on the same day in 2019, before the start of the pandemic, TSA screened 2,555,342 people, an indication that air passenger traffic has not yet fully rebounded.

The statement follows Farbstein's announcement on Monday that the number of screened passengers topped 1.6 million in a single day for the first time since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced traffic at airports across the country.