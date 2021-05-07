UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airports Screen Highest Number Of Passengers Since Pandemic - Transportation Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Airports Screen Highest Number of Passengers Since Pandemic - Transportation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US airports screened a record 1.64 million passengers on Thursday, the highest number of passengers on a single day since the start of the pandemic, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Friday.

"TSA screened 1,644,050 people at security checkpoints yesterday, Thursday, May 6," Farbstein said. "It's the highest checkpoint throughput since the start of the pandemic.

"

Farbstein noted that on the same day in 2019, before the start of the pandemic, TSA screened 2,555,342 people, an indication that air passenger traffic has not yet fully rebounded.

The statement follows Farbstein's announcement on Monday that the number of screened passengers topped 1.6 million in a single day for the first time since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced traffic at airports across the country.

Related Topics

Traffic Same March May 2019 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.