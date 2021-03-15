UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airports Screen Over 1Mln Passengers For Four Day In Row - Transportation Agency

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

US Airports Screen Over 1Mln Passengers for Four Day in Row - Transportation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) More than 1 million passengers have been screened at US airports for four days in a row, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Monday.

"TSA screened 1,344,128 people at checkpoints yesterday, Sunday, March 14, making it the 4th consecutive day that throughput exceeded 1 million," Farbstein said via Twitter.

Farbstein noted the last time the volume of security screenings reached more than one million for four days in a row was in December.

The TSA said in January that travel volume bottomed on April 14, 2020 when 87,500 passengers were screen at security checkpoints throughout the United States due to coronavirus measures - a 96 percent drop over the previous year.

Related Topics

Twitter United States January March April December Sunday 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

18 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

53 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

1 hour ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

1 hour ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

1 hour ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.