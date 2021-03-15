US Airports Screen Over 1Mln Passengers for Four Day in Row - Transportation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) More than 1 million passengers have been screened at US airports for four days in a row, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Monday.

"TSA screened 1,344,128 people at checkpoints yesterday, Sunday, March 14, making it the 4th consecutive day that throughput exceeded 1 million," Farbstein said via Twitter.

Farbstein noted the last time the volume of security screenings reached more than one million for four days in a row was in December.

The TSA said in January that travel volume bottomed on April 14, 2020 when 87,500 passengers were screen at security checkpoints throughout the United States due to coronavirus measures - a 96 percent drop over the previous year.