US Airports Screen Record 1.7Mln Passengers In Single Day - Transportation Agency

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) US airports set a new record for passenger flow over the weekend, screening more than 1.7 million people or the highest number of travelers since the start of the pandemic, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Monday.

"A very busy Mother's Day in the sky yesterday as 1,707,805 people were screened at TSA security checkpoints," Farbstein said via Twitter.

The tally marks the busiest day for TSA since the start of the pandemic, she added.

Friday was the first day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that US airport passenger traffic topped 1.7 million, with TSA screening 1,703,267 million individuals, Farbstein said on Saturday.

