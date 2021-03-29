US Airports See Highest Number of Passengers Since Pandemic - Transportation Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) US airports on Sunday screened the highest number of passengers on a single day since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Monday.

"TSA screened 1,574,228 people yesterday, Sunday, March 28th," Farbstein said via Twitter. "It was the busiest day in a little more than a year when 1,714,372 people were screened on March 12, 2020."