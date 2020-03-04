US Airstrike in Afghanistan Violates Washington-Taliban Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

The US airstrike on the Taliban group in the Afghan province of Helmand violates the agreement between Washington and the Taliban as the movement did not technically violate its obligations under the agreement signed in Doha, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US airstrike on the Taliban group in the Afghan province of Helmand violates the agreement between Washington and the Taliban as the movement did not technically violate its obligations under the agreement signed in Doha, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, US Colonel Sonny Leggett tweeted that the US launched an airstrike against the Taliban in Helmand province to avert an attack on Afghan security forces. At the same time, the US Armed Forces command called on the Taliban to stop attacks and adhere to the commitments made under the agreement.

"This clearly violates the Doha agreement, because the Taliban did not take any obligations toward the Afghan government, but only to the United States and they have not violated them so far," Kabulov, who also heads a specialized Asia department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said to Sputnik.