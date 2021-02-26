TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Seventeen people were killed in the recent US airstrike in eastern Syria, Iran's state-owned television and radio broadcaster IRIB reported on Friday.

Late on Thursday, the Defense Department said that the US had targeted the infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias - including Kait'ib Hezbollah and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada - in eastern Syria.

Washington added that the strike was conducted in retaliation for the February 15 rocket attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The strike hit the Al Bukamal area, on the border with Iraq, according to the Iranian broadcaster.

Syrian state-run media on Friday called the airstrike aggression.