US Airstrike in Kabul Targeted Plotter of New Airport Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The target of the most recent US airstrike in Kabul was a suicide bomber who planned to carry out an attack on the Afghan capital's airport, media reported on Sunday, citing the Taliban (banned in Russia).

The terrorist was hit while inside his car, the Associated Press said.

An explosion occurred in the Afghan capital earlier on Sunday. A local police source told Sputnik that a rocket landed on a residential building near the Kabul airport.

The bombing, believed to be carried out by the United States, reportedly killed one child and injured three people.