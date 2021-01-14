UrduPoint.com
US Airstrike Kills 1 Terrorist, Destroys Compound in Somalia - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) A US airstrike on a terrorist outpost in Somalia killed one al-Shabab fighter and destroyed a compound near the town of Buulo Fulaay, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command forces conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Buulo Fulaay, Somalia Jan. 13, 2021," the command said in a statement.  "Initial assessments indicate the strike killed one al-Shabaab personnel and destroyed one compound.

"

Future involvement of the US military in Somalia remains uncertain with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden following President Donald Trump's order in early December for the withdrawal of nearly all American forces from the East African nation.

The Defense Department has said some of the troops may be assigned to other areas outside of the region.

