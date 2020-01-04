UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airstrike Kills 3 Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Somalia - AFRICOM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Airstrike Kills 3 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Somalia - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) US forces in conjunction with their Somali counterparts conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab militants reportedly killing 3 terrorists in the process, Africa Command said in a press release.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorists who engaged Somali National Army partner forces on patrol near Bacaw, Somalia," the release said. "At this time, it is assessed this precision airstrike killed three militants."

The airstrike comes a day after at least three people were killed and three others were injured in an alleged terrorist attack on a bus carrying more than 40 passengers in Kenya.

No group claimed responsibility, but the ambush is reminiscent to similar attacks by al-Shabaab militants along the bus route.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country and have conducted numerous attacks against non-Muslims near the Kenyan-Somali border.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Army Kenya Border Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

46 minutes ago

Senate to meet on Monday

46 minutes ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

33 minutes ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

33 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.