UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airstrike Kills 3 Extremists In Somalia - AFRICOM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:13 PM

US Airstrike Kills 3 Extremists in Somalia - AFRICOM

The US military killed three al-Shabab extremists in an airstrike near Bush Madina, Somalia this week, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US military killed three al-Shabab extremists in an airstrike near Bush Madina, Somalia this week, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday.

"The command's initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed three terrorists," AFRICOM said.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike."

US forces conducted the airstrike on April 2 in coordination with Somalia's Federal government, the statement added.

Al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). Al-Shabab has recently expanded its activities to include attacks on US targets in Kenya, according to US officials.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Injured Russia United States Kenya April Government

Recent Stories

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 Ap ..

1 minute ago

SpaceX CEO Musk Believes Starship Prototype Explos ..

1 minute ago

Pandemic devastates growth prospects in West Afric ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Launches System to Track Location of COVID- ..

1 minute ago

EU Postpones Implementation of New Rules for Medic ..

7 minutes ago

Ration distributed among 500 families in Khairpur

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.