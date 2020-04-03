US Airstrike Kills 3 Extremists in Somalia - AFRICOM

The US military killed three al-Shabab extremists in an airstrike near Bush Madina, Somalia this week, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US military killed three al-Shabab extremists in an airstrike near Bush Madina, Somalia this week, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Friday.

"The command's initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed three terrorists," AFRICOM said.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike."

US forces conducted the airstrike on April 2 in coordination with Somalia's Federal government, the statement added.

Al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). Al-Shabab has recently expanded its activities to include attacks on US targets in Kenya, according to US officials.