US Airstrike Kills 5 al-Shabab Militants in Somalia - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States has killed five al-Shabab militants in an airstrike in Somalia, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday.

"Working with the Somali National Army, U.S. Africa Command's initial assessment is that the U.S. airstrike killed 5 al-Shabaab terrorists and that no civilians were injured or killed," the statement said.

The airstrike was conducted at the request of Somalian authorities on July 19 in a remote area near Hareeri Kalle, it added.

Al-Shabab is based in Somalia and linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). The former has long been engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Somalian Federal government and staged numerous terror attacks in an effort to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.