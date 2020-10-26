UrduPoint.com
US Airstrike Kills 5 Taliban Fighters In Afghanistan - USFOR-A

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

US Airstrike Kills 5 Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan - USFOR-A

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The United States' military killed five Taliban fighters in a "targeted airstrike" launched to defend Afghan security forces in the central province of Wardak, US Forces-Afghanistan (USFOR-A) spokesman Sonny Leggett said on Monday.

"USFOR-A conducted a targeted strike in Nerkh, Wardak last night - in defense of the ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] and in accordance with the US-TB [Taliban] Agreement - killing 5 Taliban fighters," Leggett said via Twitter.

The US military rejects allegations that it violated its agreement with the Taliban, along with accusations that the airstrike killed Afghan civilians, he added.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops, as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital on September 12. Both sides have expressed their commitment to reaching a long-lasting ceasefire, despite the occasional resumption of violence.

