US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terror Group Leader in Somalia - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The US military conducted an airstrike in Somalia that killed the leader of the al-Shabab terror group (banned in Russia), the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Monday.

"The command's initial assessment is that the strike killed an al-Shabab leader and that no civilians were injured or killed," AFRICOM said in a press release.

The military conducted the airstrike on Saturday about 370 kilometers southwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the release said.

The airstrike was undertaken in coordination with the country's Federal government, the release added.

Al-Shabab has waged an armed struggle against the federal government and controls large areas in central and southern Somalia.

In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the terror group in order to combat the growing threat it poses to US partner forces, according to reports.