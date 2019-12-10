UrduPoint.com
US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist In Somalia - Africa Command

Tue 10th December 2019

US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist in Somalia - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The US military conducted an airstrike in coordination with the government of Somalia and killed a member of the Al-Shabab terror group, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Monday.

"Initial assessment concluded the airstrike killed one terrorist," AFRICOM said in the release.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike."

AFRICOM said the airstrike took place in the vicinity of Saakow on December 9, but did not provide additional details.

AFRICOM Deputy Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos said the US military will continue the close cooperation with the Somali authorities in targeting terrorists.

Al-Shabab has sworn allegiance to Al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia).

