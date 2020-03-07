US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist in Somalia - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A US airstrike killed at least one terrorist in the campaign targeting fighters of the al-Shabab terror group in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a release on Friday.

"In coordination with the Federal government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Mar. 5," the release said.

AFRICOM's initial assessment concluded the strike killed a single terrorist and that no civilians were killed or injured, the release added.

"Al-Shabaab's leadership recently reiterated its Primary focus of attacking American and Western targets beyond Somalia's borders. Al-Shabaab remains fully committed to exporting violence," AFRICOM Deputy Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos said in the release.

Al Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). Al Shabab has recently expanded its activities to include attacks on US targets in Kenya, according to US officials.