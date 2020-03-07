UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist In Somalia - Africa Command

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist in Somalia - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A US airstrike killed at least one terrorist in the campaign targeting fighters of the al-Shabab terror group in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a release on Friday.

"In coordination with the Federal government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Mar. 5," the release said.

AFRICOM's initial assessment concluded the strike killed a single terrorist and that no civilians were killed or injured, the release added.

"Al-Shabaab's leadership recently reiterated its Primary focus of attacking American and Western targets beyond Somalia's borders. Al-Shabaab remains fully committed to exporting violence," AFRICOM Deputy Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Miguel Castellanos said in the release.

Al Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). Al Shabab has recently expanded its activities to include attacks on US targets in Kenya, according to US officials.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Injured Terrorist Russia Barrow Kenya Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

2 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

2 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

2 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

2 hours ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.