US Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist in Somalia - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The US military conducted an airstrike in Somalia that killed at least one al-Shabab terrorist, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The [Africa] Command's initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed one terrorist and wounded one terrorist. An al-Shabab compound was destroyed in the airstrike," the statement said.

US military has assessed at present that no civilians were injured or killed in the strike, but AFRICOM is aware of reports about possible casualties, the statement also said.

AFRICOM explained that the airstrike took place in the vicinity of Jilib and was undertaken in coordination with the Somalian government, the release added.

Al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).